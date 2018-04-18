CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

HL_MA_Band - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4215
Rating:
(13)
Published:
HL_MA_Band.mq5 (11.11 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator draws a colored area on a price chart in the form of a histogram between two Moving Averages based on High/Low prices.

It has two parameters:

  • MA period - MA calculation period;
  • MA method - MA calculation method.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20159

CCI_Dots CCI_Dots

The indicator adds signal marks to a price chart when the CCI indicator crosses its zero line.

Trend Range Trend Range

An indicator of the market state.

StochasticMomentum StochasticMomentum

A stochastic momentum.

IDayIIndex IDayIIndex

The IDayIIndex (Intraday Intensity Index) oscillator indicator.