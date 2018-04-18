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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
HL_MA_Band - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator draws a colored area on a price chart in the form of a histogram between two Moving Averages based on High/Low prices.
It has two parameters:
- MA period - MA calculation period;
- MA method - MA calculation method.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20159
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