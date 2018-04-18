CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Hans123_Trader - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
4763
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The author of the ideaScriptor, the author of the MQL5 code: barabashkakvn.

The Expert Advisor places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders. To place an order, the EA searches for the highest and lowest price within the given range of bars (set to 80 in this code). Buy Stop orders are placed at the highest price, Sell Stop are placed at the lowest one.

The lifetime of pending orders lasts until the end of the current day. Once any of the pending orders triggers, all other orders are deleted.

An example of operation on EURUSD,M5:

Hans123_Trader


Input Parameters

  • Lots - the volume for pending orders
  • Stop Loss (in pips) - Stop Loss value
  • Take Profit (in pips) - Take Profit value
  • Trailing Stop (in pips) - trailing value
  • Trailing Step (in pips) - trailing step value
  • Start hour - operation start hour
  • End hour - operation end hour

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20149

Ichimoku Ichimoku

An Expert Advisor based on the iIchimoku (Ichimoku Kinko Hyo) indicator. Separate Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing Stop for BUY and SELL positions. The EA operation time is configurable. A check is performed on the current bar: only one position can be opened.

Fractal_TL Fractal_TL

An indicator for automatic drawing of trendlines based on fractals of a given timeframe.

CVI CVI

CVI (Chartmill Value Indicator) shows the value of price deviation from the Moving Average.

SZO SZO

SZO (Sentiment Zone Oscillator) is an indicator of market sentiment, which has overbought and oversold zones.