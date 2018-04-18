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Hans123_Trader - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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- Published:
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The author of the idea: Scriptor, the author of the MQL5 code: barabashkakvn.
The Expert Advisor places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders. To place an order, the EA searches for the highest and lowest price within the given range of bars (set to 80 in this code). Buy Stop orders are placed at the highest price, Sell Stop are placed at the lowest one.
The lifetime of pending orders lasts until the end of the current day. Once any of the pending orders triggers, all other orders are deleted.
An example of operation on EURUSD,M5:
Input Parameters
- Lots - the volume for pending orders
- Stop Loss (in pips) - Stop Loss value
- Take Profit (in pips) - Take Profit value
- Trailing Stop (in pips) - trailing value
- Trailing Step (in pips) - trailing step value
- Start hour - operation start hour
- End hour - operation end hour
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20149
An Expert Advisor based on the iIchimoku (Ichimoku Kinko Hyo) indicator. Separate Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing Stop for BUY and SELL positions. The EA operation time is configurable. A check is performed on the current bar: only one position can be opened.Fractal_TL
An indicator for automatic drawing of trendlines based on fractals of a given timeframe.