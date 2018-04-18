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Fractal_TL - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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An indicator for automatic drawing of trendlines based on fractals of a given timeframe.
Input Parameters
- base_tf - the timeframe for calculating fractals, based on which the trendlines will be drawn;
- color of the resistance line - set the color for the resistance line;
- line style of the resistance - set the style for the resistance line;
- width of the resistance line - set the width for the resistance line;
- color of the support line - set the color for the support line;
- style of the support line - set the style for the support line;
- width of the support line - set the width for the support line;
- Remove_TL - removing trendlines from the chart (set to true in order to remove the lines).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20138
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