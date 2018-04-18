The EA trades using pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders, applying the iAMA (Adaptive Moving Average, AMA) indicator based on a "round price". Position trailing.

An Expert Advisor based on the iIchimoku (Ichimoku Kinko Hyo) indicator. Separate Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing Stop for BUY and SELL positions. The EA operation time is configurable. A check is performed on the current bar: only one position can be opened.

Pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders. The EA trades in the specified time period. Determines the highest and lowest prices in the specified range of bars. Position trailing.