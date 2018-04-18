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Indicators

Fractal_TL - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Almat Kaldybay
Almat Kaldybay

Almat Kaldybay

4.4 (14)
4 products 2 articles 2 codes 18 comments
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Published:
Fractal_TL.mq5 (18.63 KB) view
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An indicator for automatic drawing of trendlines based on fractals of a given timeframe.


Input Parameters

  1. base_tf - the timeframe for calculating fractals, based on which the trendlines will be drawn;
  2. color of the resistance line - set the color for the resistance line;
  3. line style of the resistance - set the style for the resistance line;
  4. width of the resistance line - set the width for the resistance line;
  5. color of the support line - set the color for the support line;
  6. style of the support line - set the style for the support line;
  7. width of the support line - set the width for the support line;
  8. Remove_TL - removing trendlines from the chart (set to true in order to remove the lines).

Input Parameters

An example of the display of lines

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20138

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