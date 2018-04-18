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Indicators

CVI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
CVI.mq5 (10.13 KB) view
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The oscillator shows the value of price deviation from the Moving Average taking into account ATR.

Calculation formula:

CVI = (Close – MA ) / ATR

Modified formula:

(MCVI) = (Close – MA ) / (ATR * (Period ^ 0.5))

The indicator has six input parameters:

  • Period - period;
  • MA method - calculation method;
  • MA price - calculation price;
  • Modified algorithm - enable/disable the modified algorithm;
  • Overbought - overbought level;
  • Oversold - oversold level.

Fig.1 Unmodified calculation algorithm

Fig.1 Unmodified calculation algorithm


Fig.2 Modified calculation algorithm

Fig.2 Modified calculation algorithm

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20150

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