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CVI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The oscillator shows the value of price deviation from the Moving Average taking into account ATR.
Calculation formula:
Modified formula:
The indicator has six input parameters:
- Period - period;
- MA method - calculation method;
- MA price - calculation price;
- Modified algorithm - enable/disable the modified algorithm;
- Overbought - overbought level;
- Oversold - oversold level.
Fig.1 Unmodified calculation algorithm
Fig.2 Modified calculation algorithm
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20150
Pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders. The EA trades in the specified time period. Determines the highest and lowest prices in the specified range of bars. Position trailing.Ichimoku
An Expert Advisor based on the iIchimoku (Ichimoku Kinko Hyo) indicator. Separate Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing Stop for BUY and SELL positions. The EA operation time is configurable. A check is performed on the current bar: only one position can be opened.