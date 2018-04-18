The oscillator shows the value of price deviation from the Moving Average taking into account ATR.

Calculation formula: CVI = (Close – MA ) / ATR

Modified formula: (MCVI) = (Close – MA ) / (ATR * (Period ^ 0.5))

The indicator has six input parameters:

Period - period;

- period; MA method - calculation method;

- calculation method; MA price - calculation price;

- calculation price; Modified algorithm - enable/disable the modified algorithm;

- enable/disable the modified algorithm; Overbought - overbought level;

- overbought level; Oversold - oversold level.

Fig.1 Unmodified calculation algorithm





Fig.2 Modified calculation algorithm