The "Small Inside Bar" indicator. It searches for formations, in which the internal candlestick of the "Internal bar" pattern is not more than half the size of the determinant candlestick.

SSS (Special Slow Stochastic) has an additional smoothed (slow) line based on the Stochastic signal line.

The Expert Advisor uses the Fractals indicator signals to place pending orders and trail the Stop Loss level of positions.

Example of functions MathCeil, MathRound and MathFloor.