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Indicators

AD - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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AD.mq5 (7.28 KB) view
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This Accumulation/Distribution indicator has three calculation methods:

  1. Classical
  2. Classical Incremental (used in the standard AD indicator available in the terminal);
  3. Trade Station Incremental (calculation with an increment like in Trade Station)

It has one input parameter:

  • AD calculation method - selection of the calculation method.

Fig.1 Classical

Fig.2 Classical Incremental (MetaTrader)

Fig.3 Trade Station Incremental

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20124

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