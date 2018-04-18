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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
AD - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This Accumulation/Distribution indicator has three calculation methods:
- Classical
- Classical Incremental (used in the standard AD indicator available in the terminal);
- Trade Station Incremental (calculation with an increment like in Trade Station)
It has one input parameter:
- AD calculation method - selection of the calculation method.
Fig.1 Classical
Fig.2 Classical Incremental (MetaTrader)
Fig.3 Trade Station Incremental
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20124
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