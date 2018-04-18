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Small_Inside_Bar - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator searches for the "Inside Bar" pattern and marks it on a chart. In the Inside Bar candlestick pattern, the right candlestick is inside the right candlestick, which is the determinant candlestick. It searches for formations, in which the internal candlestick of the pattern is not more than half the size of the determinant candlestick.
The formula for the bullish setup:
The formula for the bearish setup:
The indicator has no configurable parameters, since the pattern is determined based on the price action.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20122
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