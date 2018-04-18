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Fractured Fractals - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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The author of the ideaScriptor, the author of the MQL5 code: barabashkakvn.

The Expert Advisor uses the iFractals indicator signals to place pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders and trail the Stop Loss levels of positions. A condition to place a Buy Stop order occurs when there are two upper fractals, of which the last formed one ("Up youngest") is higher than the previous fractal ("Up middle").

Stop Loss of a Buy Stop order is set at the latest lower fractal ("Down youngest"). Then, Stop Loss of a Buy position is trailed based on that "Down youngest" fractal.

Fractured Fractals Buy Stop

Fig. 1. Conditions for Buy Stop

Conditions are opposite for Sell orders and Sell positions.


Input Parameters

  • Maximum Risk in percentage - maximum allowable risk;
  • Decrease factor - lot reduction factor in case of losing trades;
  • Life time of the pending order (in hours) - pending order life time in hours;
  • magic number - unique identifier for the EA.

Testing results on M30 and H2:

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20127

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