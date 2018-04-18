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Fractured Fractals - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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The author of the idea: Scriptor, the author of the MQL5 code: barabashkakvn.
The Expert Advisor uses the iFractals indicator signals to place pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders and trail the Stop Loss levels of positions. A condition to place a Buy Stop order occurs when there are two upper fractals, of which the last formed one ("Up youngest") is higher than the previous fractal ("Up middle").
Stop Loss of a Buy Stop order is set at the latest lower fractal ("Down youngest"). Then, Stop Loss of a Buy position is trailed based on that "Down youngest" fractal.
Fig. 1. Conditions for Buy Stop
Conditions are opposite for Sell orders and Sell positions.
Input Parameters
- Maximum Risk in percentage - maximum allowable risk;
- Decrease factor - lot reduction factor in case of losing trades;
- Life time of the pending order (in hours) - pending order life time in hours;
- magic number - unique identifier for the EA.
Testing results on M30 and H2:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20127
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The EA trades using pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders, applying the iAMA (Adaptive Moving Average, AMA) indicator based on a "round price". Position trailing.