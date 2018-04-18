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SSS - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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SSS (Special Slow Stochastic) has an additional smoothed (slow) line based on the Stochastic signal line.
It has six input parameters:
- %K period - the %K period of the standard Stochastic;
- %D period - the %D period of the standard Stochastic;
- Slowing - the slowing parameter of the standard Stochastic;
- Period Special Slow - the period of the additional smoothing line;
- Overbought - overbought level;
- Oversold - oversold level.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20123
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