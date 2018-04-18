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Indicators

SSS - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
SSS.mq5 (16.03 KB) view
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SSS (Special Slow Stochastic) has an additional smoothed (slow) line based on the Stochastic signal line.

It has six input parameters:

  • %K period - the %K period of the standard Stochastic;
  • %D period - the %D period of the standard Stochastic;
  • Slowing - the slowing parameter of the standard Stochastic;
  • Period Special Slow - the period of the additional smoothing line;
  • Overbought - overbought level;
  • Oversold - oversold level.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20123

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