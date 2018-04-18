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Indicators

AsymmetricFractals - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The indicator displays on a price chart fractals with any dimension of sides. A traditional fractal may have a dimension of 2x2, 3x3 etc. This indicator allows setting any dimension for each side of a fractal.

It has two parameters:

  • Number of bars on the left - the number of bars to the left of the central one;
  • Number of bars on the right - the number of bars to the right of the central one.

Fig.1 Fractals 4х2

Fig.2 Fractals 8х4

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20120

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