The indicator displays on a price chart fractals with any dimension of sides. A traditional fractal may have a dimension of 2x2, 3x3 etc. This indicator allows setting any dimension for each side of a fractal.

It has two parameters:

Number of bars on the left - the number of bars to the left of the central one;

- the number of bars to the left of the central one; Number of bars on the right - the number of bars to the right of the central one.

Fig.1 Fractals 4х2

Fig.2 Fractals 8х4