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Indicators

KWAN_NRP_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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KWAN_NRP_HTF.mq5 (19.3 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
KWAN_NRP.mq5 (18.88 KB) view
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The KWAN_NRP indicator with the possibility to change the indicator timeframe in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

To enable the indicator operation, add the KWAN_NRP.ex5 indicator file to <terminal data directory>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig1. The KWAN_NRP_HTF indicator

Fig1. The KWAN_NRP_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20111

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