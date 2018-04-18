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Indicators

Adaptable_MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The indicator is an MACD with expanded settings.

In addition to the standard parameters of the fast and slow EMA periods, signal SMA periods and calculation price, this indicator allows setting the calculation method for each line and use either absolute or relative values for MACD calculation.

The indicator has eight configurable parameters:

  • Fast MA period - fast MA period;
  • Slow MA period - slow MA period;
  • Signal line period - signal line period;
  • Fast MA calculation method - fast MA calculation method;
  • Slow MA calculation method - slow MA calculation method;
  • Signal line calculation method - signal line calculation method;
  • Applied price - the price used for the calculation of lines;
  • Use absolute values - enable the use of absolute values (Yes/No) for the calculation of MACD.

The abs MACD formula:

FastMA - SlowMA

Формула MACD:

(FastMA - SlowMA) / SlowMA

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20119

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