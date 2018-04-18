The XRSIDeMarker_Histogram indicator with the possibility to change the indicator timeframe in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ;

To enable the indicator operation, add the XRSIDeMarker_Histogram.ex5 indicator file to <terminal data directory>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig1. The XRSIDeMarker_Histogram_HTF indicator.