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XRSIDeMarker_Histogram_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The XRSIDeMarker_Histogram indicator with the possibility to change the indicator timeframe in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To enable the indicator operation, add the XRSIDeMarker_Histogram.ex5 indicator file to <terminal data directory>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig1. The XRSIDeMarker_Histogram_HTF indicator.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20110
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