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OpenTime 2 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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7748
Rating:
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Published:
OpenTime 2.mq5 (45.87 KB) view
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This EA is a further development of OpenTime version 1.


What's new in version 2

  • The EA now allows setting two time intervals, inside which positions can be opened;
  • It also allows setting the days of the week when opening of positions is allowed;
  • The following parameters can be specified independently for each time interval:
    • Trading type: BUY or SELL
    • Stop Loss
    • Take Profit

The same lot size and trailing function are used for the two intervals. The EA may have only one position in each time interval.

A unique magic number is generated for each time interval. The magic number for interval #1 magic is specified in input parameters:

input ushort         InpTakeProfitTwo  = 90;                      // TakeProfit time interval #2 (in pips)
input string _____3_____="Advisor Options";
input ulong          m_magic=714479490;                           // MagicNumber time interval #1 (time interval #2 == MagicNumber+1)
//---
input ulong m_slippage=30;

This magic number is saved in the internal m_magic_one variable, while the magic number of the interval #2 is saved in the internal m_magic_two variable, which is larger than m_magic_one by one:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//---
#define m_magic_one m_magic
#define m_magic_two m_magic_one+1
//---
#include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh>


Input Parameters

  • Positions closing options
    • Use closing time interval #1 - enable/disable closing by time for interval #1;
    • Closing time interval #1 (ONLY hour:minute!) - time to close a position for the interval #1 (only hours and minutes are taken into account);
    • Use closing time interval #2 - enable/disable closing by time for interval #2;
    • Closing time interval #2 (ONLY hour:minute!) - time to close a position for the interval #2 (only hours and minutes are taken into account);
    • Trailing stop ("0" -> trailing OFF) (in pips) - trailing stop function, 0 means that the function is disabled;
    • Trailing step (in pips) - trailing step value.
  • Positions opening settings
    • Trade on Monday - enabled/disable trading on Monday;
    • Trade on Tuesday - enabled/disable trading on Tuesday;
    • Trade on Wednesday - enabled/disable trading on Wednesday;
    • Trade on Thursday - enabled/disable trading on Thursday;
    • Trade on Friday - enabled/disable trading on Friday;
    • Opening start time interval #1 (ONLY hour:minute!) - the beginning of the time interval #1 (only hours and minutes are taken into account);
    • Opening end time interval #1 (ONLY hour:minute!) - the end of the time interval #1 (only hours and minutes are taken into account);
    • Opening start time interval #2 (ONLY hour:minute!) - the beginning of the time interval #2 (only hours and minutes are taken into account);
    • Opening end time interval #2 (ONLY hour:minute!) - the end of the time interval #2 (only hours and minutes are taken into account);
    • Duration in seconds - the duration of an operation in seconds;
    • Type of trade in time interval #1 ("true" -> BUY, "false" -> SELL) - trading type allowed in the interval #1: BUY or SELL;
    • Type of trade in time interval #2 ("true" -> BUY, "false" -> SELL) - trading type allowed in the interval #2: BUY or SELL;
    • Volume transaction - the volume of position to open;
    • StopLoss time interval #1 (in pips) - Stop Loss for positions in the interval #1;
    • TakeProfit time interval #1 (in pips) - Take Profit for positions in the interval #1;
    • StopLoss time interval #2 (in pips) - Stop Loss for positions in the interval #2;
    • TakeProfit time interval #2 (in pips) - Take Profit for positions in the interval #2.
  • Expert Advisor Options
    • MagicNumber time interval #1 (time interval #2 == MagicNumber+1) - the unique ID used for positions in the interval #1. The magic number for the interval #2 is greater by one.

Testing results for EURUSD,M30:

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20087

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