This EA is a further development of OpenTime version 1.





What's new in version 2

The EA now allows setting two time intervals, inside which positions can be opened;

It also allows setting the days of the week when opening of positions is allowed;

The following parameters can be specified independently for each time interval: Trading type: BUY or SELL Stop Loss Take Profit



The same lot size and trailing function are used for the two intervals. The EA may have only one position in each time interval.

A unique magic number is generated for each time interval. The magic number for interval #1 magic is specified in input parameters:

input ushort InpTakeProfitTwo = 90 ; input string _____3_____= "Advisor Options" ; input ulong m_magic= 714479490 ; input ulong m_slippage= 30 ;

This magic number is saved in the internal m_magic_one variable, while the magic number of the interval #2 is saved in the internal m_magic_two variable, which is larger than m_magic_one by one:

#define m_magic_one m_magic #define m_magic_two m_magic_one+ 1 #include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh>





Input Parameters

Positions closing options Use closing time interval #1 - enable/disable closing by time for interval #1; Closing time interval #1 (ONLY hour:minute!) - time to close a position for the interval #1 (only hours and minutes are taken into account); Use closing time interval #2 - enable/disable closing by time for interval #2; Closing time interval #2 (ONLY hour:minute!) - time to close a position for the interval #2 (only hours and minutes are taken into account); Trailing stop ("0" -> trailing OFF) (in pips) - trailing stop function, 0 means that the function is disabled; Trailing step (in pips) - trailing step value.

Positions opening settings Trade on Monday - enabled/disable trading on Monday; Trade on Tuesday - enabled/disable trading on Tuesday; Trade on Wednesday - enabled/disable trading on Wednesday; Trade on Thursday - enabled/disable trading on Thursday; Trade on Friday - enabled/disable trading on Friday; Opening start time interval #1 (ONLY hour:minute!) - the beginning of the time interval #1 (only hours and minutes are taken into account); Opening end time interval #1 (ONLY hour:minute!) - the end of the time interval #1 (only hours and minutes are taken into account); Opening start time interval #2 (ONLY hour:minute!) - the beginning of the time interval #2 (only hours and minutes are taken into account); Opening end time interval #2 (ONLY hour:minute!) - the end of the time interval #2 (only hours and minutes are taken into account); Duration in seconds - the duration of an operation in seconds; Type of trade in time interval #1 ("true" -> BUY, "false" -> SELL) - trading type allowed in the interval #1: BUY or SELL; Type of trade in time interval #2 ("true" -> BUY, "false" -> SELL) - trading type allowed in the interval #2: BUY or SELL; Volume transaction - the volume of position to open; StopLoss time interval #1 (in pips) - Stop Loss for positions in the interval #1; TakeProfit time interval #1 (in pips) - Take Profit for positions in the interval #1; StopLoss time interval #2 (in pips) - Stop Loss for positions in the interval #2; TakeProfit time interval #2 (in pips) - Take Profit for positions in the interval #2.

Expert Advisor Options MagicNumber time interval #1 (time interval #2 == MagicNumber+1) - the unique ID used for positions in the interval #1. The magic number for the interval #2 is greater by one.



Testing results for EURUSD,M30: