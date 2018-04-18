CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

TAT (Trend Analyzer Tool) - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7532
Rating:
(10)
Published:
TAT.mq5 (16.57 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator is similar to the standard MACD, but is calculated using both MACD and SAR, which enables it to generate confident signals in trend areas. Overbought/oversold levels allow tracking trend reversals or rollback. The indicator showed good results on higher timeframes, H1 and above.

It has ten input parameters:

  • MACD Fast EMA period - period of MACD's fast EMA;
  • MACD Slow EMA period - period of MACD's slow EMA;
  • MACD Signal MA period - period of MACD's signal line;
  • SAR step - the step parameter of the standard SAR;
  • SAR max - the max parameter of the standard SAR;
  • MACD multiplier - MACD multiplier parameter;
  • SAR multiplier - SAR multiplier parameter;
  • TAT Signal period - indicator's signal line period;
  • TAT overbought - overbought level;
  • TAT oversold - oversold level.
The MACD multiplier and SAR multiplier define the influence of these indicators on the final calculation.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20063

PMF PMF

The Pivot Money Flow indicator displays the direction and the reversal of money flows.

Overbought_Oversold Overbought_Oversold

Dynamic overbought/oversold levels.

Patterns_EA Patterns_EA

The Expert Advisor is based on 30 popular candlestick patterns.

OpenTime 2 OpenTime 2

The Expert Advisor opens positions inside two time intervals. Trades are closed at the specified time. Trailing Stop.