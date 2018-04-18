The indicator is similar to the standard MACD, but is calculated using both MACD and SAR, which enables it to generate confident signals in trend areas. Overbought/oversold levels allow tracking trend reversals or rollback. The indicator showed good results on higher timeframes, H1 and above.

It has ten input parameters:

MACD Fast EMA period - period of MACD's fast EMA;

- period of MACD's fast EMA; MACD Slow EMA period - period of MACD's slow EMA;

- period of MACD's slow EMA; MACD Signal MA period - period of MACD's signal line;

- period of MACD's signal line; SAR step - the step parameter of the standard SAR;

- the step parameter of the standard SAR; SAR max - the max parameter of the standard SAR;

- the max parameter of the standard SAR; MACD multiplier - MACD multiplier parameter;

- MACD multiplier parameter; SAR multiplier - SAR multiplier parameter;

- SAR multiplier parameter; TAT Signal period - indicator's signal line period;

- indicator's signal line period; TAT overbought - overbought level;

- overbought level; TAT oversold - oversold level.

The MACD multiplier and SAR multiplier define the influence of these indicators on the final calculation.