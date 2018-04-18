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TAT (Trend Analyzer Tool) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator is similar to the standard MACD, but is calculated using both MACD and SAR, which enables it to generate confident signals in trend areas. Overbought/oversold levels allow tracking trend reversals or rollback. The indicator showed good results on higher timeframes, H1 and above.
It has ten input parameters:
- MACD Fast EMA period - period of MACD's fast EMA;
- MACD Slow EMA period - period of MACD's slow EMA;
- MACD Signal MA period - period of MACD's signal line;
- SAR step - the step parameter of the standard SAR;
- SAR max - the max parameter of the standard SAR;
- MACD multiplier - MACD multiplier parameter;
- SAR multiplier - SAR multiplier parameter;
- TAT Signal period - indicator's signal line period;
- TAT overbought - overbought level;
- TAT oversold - oversold level.
The MACD multiplier and SAR multiplier define the influence of these indicators on the final calculation.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20063
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