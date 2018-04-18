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Indicators

Sar_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Sar_HTF.mq5 (25.31 KB) view
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The iSAR indicator with the possibility to change the indicator timeframe in input parameters, implemented in color:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

Fig1. The Sar_HTF parameter

Fig1. The Sar_HTF parameter

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20100

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