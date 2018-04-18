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Sar_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The iSAR indicator with the possibility to change the indicator timeframe in input parameters, implemented in color:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
Fig1. The Sar_HTF parameter
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20100
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