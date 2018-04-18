The Expert Advisor opens positions inside two time intervals. Trades are closed at the specified time. Trailing Stop.

The Expert Advisor is based on a dynamic moving average.

A simple oscillator, which is based on the values of the iStochastic, iRSI and iMomentum indicators and is implemented as a two-colored histogram.

The averaged non-trivial linear combination of iRSI and iDeMarker implemented as a color histogram.