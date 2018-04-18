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Overbought_Oversold - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator draws a Moving Average relative to ATR and overbought/oversold levels in a separate window.
Calculation formula:
Overbought_Oversold = (MA/ATR)*100
where:
- MA - the Moving Average of the difference between Close and Low prices for the selected period;
- ATR - Average True Range with the specified calculation period.
It has four input parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Method - MA calculation method;
- Overbought - overbought level;
- Oversold - oversold level.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20061
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