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PMF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The PMF (Pivot Money Flow) indicator displays the direction and the reversal of money flows.
It has two parameters:
- Applied price - the calculation price;
- Cumulative - apply cumulative calculation.
If this option is disabled, only the current direction of money flows without taking into account past accumulation is shown.
Fig.1 Cumulative calculation
Fig.2 Current calculation
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20062
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