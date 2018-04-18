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Indicators

PMF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
PMF.mq5 (8.72 KB) view
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The PMF (Pivot Money Flow) indicator displays the direction and the reversal of money flows.

It has two parameters:

  • Applied price - the calculation price;
  • Cumulative - apply cumulative calculation.
If this option is disabled, only the current direction of money flows without taking into account past accumulation is shown.

Fig.1 Cumulative calculation

Fig.2 Current calculation

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20062

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