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DayOfWeekLabels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator shows the names of the days of the week, as well as the beginning of each month and year as lines and text labels on the chart.
The indicator has 31 input parameters:
- Show days - show days of the week;
- Show months - display months on the chart;
- Show years - display years on the chart;
- Name of Monday label - the display name for Monday;
- ...
- Name of Sunday label - the display name for Sunday;
- Name of January label - the display name for January;
- ...
- Name of December label - the display name for December;
- Day line color - the color of the line for the day of the week;
- Day line width - the width of the line for the day of the week;
- Day label color - the color of the label for the day of the week;
- Day label size - the font size for the text in a label for the day of the week;
- Month line color - the color of the month line;
- Month line width - the width of the month line;
- Month label color - the color of the month label;
- Month label size - the font size for the month label;
- Font name - the font name for all labels.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20059
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