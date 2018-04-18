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Indicators

SerialMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
SerialMA.mq5 (9.21 KB) view
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A simple Moving Average with a variable (increasing) calculation period. The period is reset at the beginning of new calculation, when price and the MA intersect.

The indicator has no configurable parameters.

Signal labels are added to a chart when new MA period calculation starts.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20054

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