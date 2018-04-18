The indicator displays the ratio of two ATRs with different periods.

It is calculated by the following formula:

ATRR = (ATR1/ATR2)*100

It has two parameters:

ATR1 Period - ATR1 calculation period;

- ATR1 calculation period; ATR2 Period - ATR2 calculation period.

Fig.1 ATRR with the periods of 10 and 20

Fig.2 ATRR with the periods of 10 and 20, and the standard ATR with the period of 20