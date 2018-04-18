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ATRR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator displays the ratio of two ATRs with different periods.
It is calculated by the following formula:
ATRR = (ATR1/ATR2)*100
It has two parameters:
- ATR1 Period - ATR1 calculation period;
- ATR2 Period - ATR2 calculation period.
Fig.1 ATRR with the periods of 10 and 20
Fig.2 ATRR with the periods of 10 and 20, and the standard ATR with the period of 20
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20056
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