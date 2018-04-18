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Indicators

ATRR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
ATRR.mq5 (8.45 KB) view
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The indicator displays the ratio of two ATRs with different periods.

It is calculated by the following formula:

ATRR = (ATR1/ATR2)*100

It has two parameters:

  • ATR1 Period - ATR1 calculation period;
  • ATR2 Period - ATR2 calculation period.

Fig.1 ATRR with the periods of 10 and 20

Fig.2 ATRR with the periods of 10 and 20, and the standard ATR with the period of 20

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20056

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