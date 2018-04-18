The indicator draws on the price chart a simple ZigZag, for which you need to specify only the step value. A break point is added when the length of the ZigZag leg (step) is exceeded.

The indicator provides two possible options for specifying the step:

in points in percentage

The indicator has two input parameters:

Step calculation method - step calculation method;

- step calculation method; Step size - step value.

Fig.1 H4, step in points: 800 points

Fig.2 H4, step in percentage: 50%