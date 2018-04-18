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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
SimpleZZ - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator draws on the price chart a simple ZigZag, for which you need to specify only the step value. A break point is added when the length of the ZigZag leg (step) is exceeded.
The indicator provides two possible options for specifying the step:
- in points
- in percentage
The indicator has two input parameters:
- Step calculation method - step calculation method;
- Step size - step value.
Fig.1 H4, step in points: 800 points
Fig.2 H4, step in percentage: 50%
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20055
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