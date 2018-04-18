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Indicators

SimpleZZ - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
SimpleZZ.mq5 (14.8 KB) view
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The indicator draws on the price chart a simple ZigZag, for which you need to specify only the step value. A break point is added when the length of the ZigZag leg (step) is exceeded.

The indicator provides two possible options for specifying the step:

  1. in points
  2. in percentage

The indicator has two input parameters:

  • Step calculation method - step calculation method;
  • Step size - step value.

Fig.1 H4, step in points: 800 points

Fig.1 H4, step in points: 800 points

Fig.2 H4, step in percentage: 50%

Fig.2 H4, step in percentage: 50%

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20055

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