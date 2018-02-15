Variation of a long known and useful MACD indicator using DEMA (Double Exponential Moving Average) instead of using EMA (Exponential Moving Average) for MACD calculation, and DSL (Discontinued Signal Lines) and instead of using one signal line uses two. That way it sort of introduces levels as well as signal lines and, judging from tests, it seems to be better in avoiding false signals and it can be used in (short term) reversals detection.

Stochastic and RVI (Relative Vigor Index) - both indicators measure overbought and oversold area of the market movement. This indicator combines them both in one single indicator - Stochastic of Relative Vigor Index.