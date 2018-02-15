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DSL - TEMA MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Variation of a long known and useful MACD indicator.
This version is using:
- TEMA (Triple Exponential Moving Average) instead of using EMA (Exponential Moving Average) for MACD calculation
- DSL (Discontinued Signal Lines) and instead of using one signal line uses two. That way it sort of introduces levels as well as signal lines and, judging from tests, it seems to be better in avoiding false signals and it can be used in (short term) reversals detection.
Combined, it is producing faster results than the regular (EMA using) MACD and even faster than the DSL - DEMA MACD and thus making it probably more suitable for scaling techniques.
Variation of a long known and useful MACD indicator using DEMA (Double Exponential Moving Average) instead of using EMA (Exponential Moving Average) for MACD calculation, and DSL (Discontinued Signal Lines) and instead of using one signal line uses two. That way it sort of introduces levels as well as signal lines and, judging from tests, it seems to be better in avoiding false signals and it can be used in (short term) reversals detection.Stochastic RVI
Stochastic and RVI (Relative Vigor Index) - both indicators measure overbought and oversold area of the market movement. This indicator combines them both in one single indicator - Stochastic of Relative Vigor Index.
This is a conversion of Kalman bands originally developed by Igor Durkin. Values are the same as MetaTrader 4 version except that we are using possibilities that MetaTrader 4 does not have to make the indicator easier to use.Nonlinear Kalman filter
One more from the creations of John Ehlers - nonlinear Kalman filter.