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Kalman bands - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This is a conversion of Kalman bands originally developed by Igor Durkin. Values are the same as MetaTrader 4 version except that we are using possibilities that MetaTrader 4 does not have to make the indicator easier to use.
The original was posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/175037/page46
Variation of a long known and useful MACD indicator using TEMA (Triple Exponential Moving Average) instead of using EMA (Exponential Moving Average) for MACD calculation, and DSL (Discontinued Signal Lines) and instead of using one signal line uses two.DSL - DEMA MACD
Variation of a long known and useful MACD indicator using DEMA (Double Exponential Moving Average) instead of using EMA (Exponential Moving Average) for MACD calculation, and DSL (Discontinued Signal Lines) and instead of using one signal line uses two. That way it sort of introduces levels as well as signal lines and, judging from tests, it seems to be better in avoiding false signals and it can be used in (short term) reversals detection.
One more from the creations of John Ehlers - nonlinear Kalman filter.DSL - WPR
The DSL version of Williams' Percent Range does not use fixed levels for oversold and overbought levels, but is having a sort of dynamic (discontinued signal lines) calculated to identify those levels. That makes it a bit more responsive to market changes and volatile markets.