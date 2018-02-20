Variation of a long known and useful MACD indicator using TEMA (Triple Exponential Moving Average) instead of using EMA (Exponential Moving Average) for MACD calculation, and DSL (Discontinued Signal Lines) and instead of using one signal line uses two.

Variation of a long known and useful MACD indicator using DEMA (Double Exponential Moving Average) instead of using EMA (Exponential Moving Average) for MACD calculation, and DSL (Discontinued Signal Lines) and instead of using one signal line uses two. That way it sort of introduces levels as well as signal lines and, judging from tests, it seems to be better in avoiding false signals and it can be used in (short term) reversals detection.