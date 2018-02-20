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Indicators

Kalman bands - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Igor Durkin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
5904
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Kalman bands.mq5 (10.81 KB) view
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This is a conversion of Kalman bands originally developed by Igor Durkin. Values are the same as MetaTrader 4 version except that we are using possibilities that MetaTrader 4 does not have to make the indicator easier to use.

The original was posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/175037/page46

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