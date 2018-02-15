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Indicators

DSL - DEMA MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Variation of a long known and useful MACD indicator.

This version is using:

  • DEMA (Double Exponential Moving Average) instead of using EMA (Exponential Moving Average) for MACD calculation.
  • DSL (Discontinued Signal Lines) and instead of using one signal line uses two. That way it sort of introduces levels as well as signal lines and, judging from tests, it seems to be better in avoiding false signals and it can be used in (short term) reversals detection.

Combined, it is producing faster results than the regular (EMA using) MACD.

Stochastic RVI Stochastic RVI

Stochastic and RVI (Relative Vigor Index) - both indicators measure overbought and oversold area of the market movement. This indicator combines them both in one single indicator - Stochastic of Relative Vigor Index.

Get M1 OHLC data for MetaTrader 4 backtesting Get M1 OHLC data for MetaTrader 4 backtesting

Usually most brokers do not provide M1 data over 3 months in MetaTrader 4, but they provide M1 data over 3 years in MT5. So we can use this tool to obtain the M1 data in MetaTrader 5 tester and save the data into .hst file for MetaTrader 4 backtesting.

DSL - TEMA MACD DSL - TEMA MACD

Variation of a long known and useful MACD indicator using TEMA (Triple Exponential Moving Average) instead of using EMA (Exponential Moving Average) for MACD calculation, and DSL (Discontinued Signal Lines) and instead of using one signal line uses two.

Kalman bands Kalman bands

This is a conversion of Kalman bands originally developed by Igor Durkin. Values are the same as MetaTrader 4 version except that we are using possibilities that MetaTrader 4 does not have to make the indicator easier to use.