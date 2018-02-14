The Inverse Fisher Transform normalizes the values in the desired range (-1 to +1 in this case) which helps in assessing the overbought and oversold market conditions.

This indicator has an addition of Fisher Transform to the RVI. The Fisher Transform enables traders to create a nearly Gaussian probability density function by normalizing prices. In essence, the transformation makes peak swings relatively rare events and unambiguously identifies price reversals on a chart. The technical indicator is commonly used by traders looking for extremely timely signals rather than lagging indicators.