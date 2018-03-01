The Vector indicator tracks the market state and generates relatively few false signals. Signals are formed when the zero line is crossed.

The indicator has two oscillators - the fast and the slow one. The total of their values allows evaluating the mood of the market.

If the fast (green) vector completely blocks the slow (red) one, this indicates the beginning of a new trend formation;

If the slow (red) oscillator begins to prevail over the fast (green) one, this indicates a slowdown of the trend, which, however, may continue to fade for some time;

The market inertia is represented by a slow oscillator, and the trends are represented by the fast one.

The combined values of the two oscillators provide a picture of the market, which is sufficient for making a decision to buy/sell or to close existing positions.

The indicator has two input parameters: