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Invest System 4.5 - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Author of the idea: Andrey, author of the mq5 code: barabashkakvn.
The Expert Advisor checks two parameters: the profitability of the last closed trade and the account balance.
Input Parameters
- Stop Loss (in pips) - Stop Loss value;
- Take Profit (in pips) - Take Profit value;
- magic number - unique identifier for the EA.
Testing on EURUSD,M30
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19968
Simple trailing of stop loss and take profit orders of open positions.Vector
An oscillator of market movement, mood and trend.
Trading in a channel based on a Moving Average with the period of 220 and three Envelopes with the periods of 220 and different heights. Position trailing.Instantaneous Trend Line (generalized)
This version differs from the original Instantaneous Trend Line in one important part: instead of using fractional alpha parameter for calculation, this version uses period which makes it the same category as averages are and the usage becomes a bit more intuitive than the original version.