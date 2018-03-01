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Invest System 4.5 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Andrej77 | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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6541
Rating:
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Author of the idea: Andrey, author of the mq5 code: barabashkakvn.

The Expert Advisor checks two parameters: the profitability of the last closed trade and the account balance.

Attention: works only on "EURUSD"!


Input Parameters

  • Stop Loss (in pips) - Stop Loss value;
  • Take Profit (in pips) - Take Profit value;
  • magic number - unique identifier for the EA.

Testing on EURUSD,M30

Invest System 4.5

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19968

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