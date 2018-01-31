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Reduce_risks - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 6896
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Updated:
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This is an MQL5 version of the Expert Advisor from the article "How to reduce trader's risks".
The EA works on each tick and can be optimized:
- Get some data (on indicators and time series) only if a new bar appears
Sample tester runs with the appropriate settings (the terminal was relaunched before each test, the caches were not cleared):
|1
|EURUSD,M1: 90097615 ticks, 1090402 bars generated. Environment synchronized in 0:00:00.173. Test passed in 0:08:34.093 (including ticks preprocessing 0:00:29.109)
|2
|EURUSD,M1: 90097615 ticks, 1090402 bars generated. Environment synchronized in 0:00:00.047. Test passed in 0:08:20.531 (including ticks preprocessing 0:00:28.453)
|3
|EURUSD,M1: 90097615 ticks, 1090402 bars generated. Environment synchronized in 0:00:00.031. Test passed in 0:07:56.172 (including ticks preprocessing 0:00:30.969)
Below is the graph before the code optimization:
Now, three runs after a small code optimization:
|1
|EURUSD,M1: 90097615 ticks, 1090402 bars generated. Environment synchronized in 0:00:00.047. Test passed in 0:06:25.609 (including ticks preprocessing 0:00:30.750)
|2
|EURUSD,M1: 90097615 ticks, 1090402 bars generated. Environment synchronized in 0:00:00.047. Test passed in 0:06:20.875 (including ticks preprocessing 0:00:28.743)
|3
|EURUSD,M1: 90097615 ticks, 1090402 bars generated. Environment synchronized in 0:00:00.043. Test passed in 0:06:15.305 (including ticks preprocessing 0:00:27.475)
As we can see, now that some variables are declared with 'static' type and re-written on a new bar only, we can save 2 minutes.
The attached file of the version 1.013 contains the optimized code.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19726
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