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Advanced Fractals - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator searches for fractals with arbitrary dimensions: 1x1, 2x2, 3x3, ... NxN
It has only one input parameter:
- Frames - the number of bars to the right and left of the central candlestick of the fractal.
Fig.1 Fractal 1х1:
Fig.2 Fractal 2х2:
Fig.3 Fractal 3х3:
Fig.4 Fractal 4x4:
Fig.5 Fractal 5х5:
Fig.6 Fractal 6x6:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19783
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