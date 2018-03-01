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Indicators

Advanced Fractals - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The indicator searches for fractals with arbitrary dimensions: 1x1, 2x2, 3x3, ... NxN

It has only one input parameter:

  • Frames - the number of bars to the right and left of the central candlestick of the fractal.

Fig.1 Fractal 1х1:


Fig.2 Fractal 2х2:


Fig.3 Fractal 3х3:


Fig.4 Fractal 4x4:


Fig.5 Fractal 5х5:


Fig.6 Fractal 6x6:

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19783

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