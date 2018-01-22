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Indicators

Candle_row - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Индикатор написан по идее: Firetrade2013 Chirikov | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vitaly Muzichenko
Vitaly Muzichenko

Vitaly Muzichenko

4.9 (631)
Programming experience since 2008. Knowledge of languages: PHP, JavaScript, MQL
I don't write advisors, I only write indicators and do conversion from MT4 to MT5, and vice versa
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8 products 9 codes 17 topics 14178 comments
Views:
10555
Rating:
(25)
Published:
\MQL5\Indicators\
mCandle_row.mq5 (8.54 KB) view
sCandle_row.mq5 (9.5 KB) view
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The indicator tracks a continuous sequence of bars in one direction and marks these bars.

The indicator has the Alert function to notify the user of N candles in a row in one direction.

Author of the idea: Firetrade2013 Chirikov.

mCandle_row - only in the main window.

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sCandle_row - with a chart in the subwindow.

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Input Parameters

  • Font size arrow - font size;
  • Bull arrow candle - color for the bullish direction;
  • Bear arrow candle - color for the bearish direction;
  • Cross arrow candle - color for Doji;
  • Alert - enable/disable Alert;
  • Count Candles - the number of candlesticks in a row to trigger Alert.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19416

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