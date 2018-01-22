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Candle_row - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Vitaly MuzichenkoProgramming experience since 2008. Knowledge of languages: PHP, JavaScript, MQL
I don't write advisors, I only write indicators and do conversion from MT4 to MT5, and vice versa
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The indicator tracks a continuous sequence of bars in one direction and marks these bars.
The indicator has the Alert function to notify the user of N candles in a row in one direction.
Author of the idea: Firetrade2013 Chirikov.
mCandle_row - only in the main window.
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sCandle_row - with a chart in the subwindow.
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Input Parameters
- Font size arrow - font size;
- Bull arrow candle - color for the bullish direction;
- Bear arrow candle - color for the bearish direction;
- Cross arrow candle - color for Doji;
- Alert - enable/disable Alert;
- Count Candles - the number of candlesticks in a row to trigger Alert.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19416
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