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Indicators

ADXCrossingMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Published:
ADXCrossingMA.mq5 (14.79 KB) view
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Real author: Amir

A semaphore signal indicator based on crossovers of the Di Plus and Di Minus lines of the ADX_Smoothed indicator.

Fig. 1. The ADXCrossingMA indicator

Fig. 1. The ADXCrossingMA indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18925

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