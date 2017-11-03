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Chart Save Template - script for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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The script saves current chart settings to a template with the specified name.

There is only one input parameter for the template name Name template. The name should be specified without the ".tpl" extension. E.g. tester:

Chart save template

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18802

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