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Chart Save Template - script for MetaTrader 5
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The script saves current chart settings to a template with the specified name.
There is only one input parameter for the template name Name template. The name should be specified without the ".tpl" extension. E.g. tester:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18802
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