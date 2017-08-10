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Color_QEMA_Envelopes_Digit_System - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator implements a breakthrough system using the Color_QEMA_Envelopes_Digit channel.
When price exits the gray channel, the candlestick color changes to the color corresponding to trend direction. Blue is used for the growth of a financial asset, pink color means fall. Bright colors denote coincidence of trend direction and direction of a candlestick. Dark colors correspond to the situation when the direction of a candlestick is opposite to trend.
The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The detailed description of the classes is available in the article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.
Fig. 1. Color_QEMA_Envelopes_Digit_System
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18655
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The indicator implements a breakthrough system using the Color_PEMA_Envelopes_Digit channel.RabbitM2
The EA uses the following indicators: CCI, fast and slow MA, Larry Williams' WPR.