CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Awesome Oscillator Divergence - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mehrdad Shiri | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
41689
Rating:
(78)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This indicator will plot divergence lines on the Awesome_Oscillator indicator and will give buy and sell signal by displaying arrows.

It also has a built-in Show_alert, Play_Sound, Send_Email & Send_Notification function. In default:

  • Bullish Regular_Divergence is plotted in Blue lines & solid,
  • Bullish Hidden_Divergence is plotted in Aqua lines & dotted,
  • Bearish Regular_Divergence is plotted in Red lines & solid,
  • Bearish Hidden_Divergence is plotted in Orange lines & dotted,
  • & Indicator Divergence lines does not pass ( going across ) through the body of the Indicator/histogram.

This indicator based on description for divergence in: Signals of the Awesome Oscillator

for example in Bullish Regular_Divergence:

Awesome Oscillator Bullish Divergence

Fig. 1. Bullish Divergence example

Divergence: the first analyzed bottom of the indicator is shallower than the previous one, and the corresponding price valley is deeper than the previous one. In addition, the indicator must not rise above the zero level.


Parameters:

Inputs parameters are shown in below pic. 

Awesome Oscillator Divergence input parameters

Fig. 2. Input parameters of the Awesome Oscillator Divergence indicator

Two of them are important.

1. Deviation_percent: default value is 0.05 and this is the maximum percent ratio of AO value which allowed to be out of range.

As shown in Figure below:

Deviation percent

Fig. 3. Awesome Oscillator percent ratio

Obviously, with choice 0.0 there are all AO value will be within the range.

2. Indicator_Trend_Line_Allowed_across_through_the_histogram_body: default value is no.

The following screenshots are enough to show the difference in performance for different modes yes/no.

Fig. 3. Indicator_Trend_Line_Allowed_across_through_the_histogram_body=no

Fig. 4. Indicator_Trend_Line_Allowed_across_through_the_histogram_body=no


Fig. 4. Indicator_Trend_Line_Allowed_across_through_the_histogram_body=yes

Fig. 5. Indicator_Trend_Line_Allowed_across_through_the_histogram_body=yes

Script for Calculation of Candle Statistics Script for Calculation of Candle Statistics

The script calculates candles statistics (the minimal, maximal and average values of candles body and shadows) of the current chart.

Clock-Indiсator Clock-Indiсator

The indicator shows the current date, time, the current spread and stop levels.

IREA IREA

IREA is an automated trade algorithm based on the idea of that an unusual impact in price changes will be adjusted by an inverse movement.

MQL5 Wizard - Trading Signals of Candlestick Patterns + Stochastic MQL5 Wizard - Trading Signals of Candlestick Patterns + Stochastic

Trading signals of candlestick patterns with confirmation by Stochastic indicator.