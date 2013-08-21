Join our fan page
Clock-Indiсator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator shows the current date, time, the current spread and stop levels.
Parameters:
- Time - you can select local time or server time.
- Shift from the right edge - Shift from the right edge in pixels.
- TextColor - Text color.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1804
