Indicators

Clock-Indiсator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Viktor Mossekhin
Views:
18881
Rating:
(44)
Published:
Updated:
clock_ind.mq5 (5.69 KB) view
 The indicator shows the current date, time, the current spread and stop levels.

Parameters:

  • Time - you can select local time or server time. 
  • Shift from the right edge - Shift from the right edge in pixels.
  • TextColor - Text color.

 

 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1804

