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RabbitM2 - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
5413
Rating:
(23)
Published:
RabbitM2.mq5 (42.91 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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The author of the idea is Peter, and the author of the mq5 code is barabashkakvn.

The trend is determined on the zero bar based on two Moving Averages (fast and slow). They also generate preliminary signals:

if fast MA < slow MA

//--- Buying AND Selling 
   if(ema_fast<ema_slow)
     {
...
      sell=true;
      buy=false;
     }

i.e. it a signal to open a SELL position;

if fast MA > slow MA

   if(ema_fast>ema_slow)
     {
...
      sell=false;
      buy=true;
     }

it is a signal to open a BUY position.

Signals are confirmed using the WPR indicator (on the zero or first bar) and by comparing the values of the CCI indicator to the "CCI sell level" or "CCI buy level".

Each profitable position is subject to the following check: Is its profit greater than the threshold value "Positive profit in the deposit currency"? If it is, the next position will be opened with the volume increased by "Volume step".

Testing results on EURUSD:

RabbitM2 EURUSD M5

RabbitM2 EURUSD M15

RabbitM2 EURUSD H1

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18663

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