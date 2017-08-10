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RabbitM2 - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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The author of the idea is Peter, and the author of the mq5 code is barabashkakvn.
The trend is determined on the zero bar based on two Moving Averages (fast and slow). They also generate preliminary signals:
if fast MA < slow MA
//--- Buying AND Selling if(ema_fast<ema_slow) { ... sell=true; buy=false; }
i.e. it a signal to open a SELL position;
if fast MA > slow MA
if(ema_fast>ema_slow) { ... sell=false; buy=true; }
it is a signal to open a BUY position.
Signals are confirmed using the WPR indicator (on the zero or first bar) and by comparing the values of the CCI indicator to the "CCI sell level" or "CCI buy level".
Each profitable position is subject to the following check: Is its profit greater than the threshold value "Positive profit in the deposit currency"? If it is, the next position will be opened with the volume increased by "Volume step".
Testing results on EURUSD:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18663
The indicator implements a breakthrough system using the Color_PEMA_Envelopes_Digit channel.Color_QEMA_Envelopes_Digit_System
The indicator implements a breakthrough system using the Color_QEMA_Envelopes_Digit channel.
The Color_PEMA_Envelopes_Digit indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the indicator input parameters.Color_QEMA_Envelopes_Digit_HTF
The Color_QEMA_Envelopes_Digit indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the indicator input parameters.