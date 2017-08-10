The author of the idea is Peter, and the author of the mq5 code is barabashkakvn.

The trend is determined on the zero bar based on two Moving Averages (fast and slow). They also generate preliminary signals:

if fast MA < slow MA

if (ema_fast<ema_slow) { ... sell= true ; buy= false ; }

i.e. it a signal to open a SELL position;

if fast MA > slow MA

if (ema_fast>ema_slow) { ... sell= false ; buy= true ; }

it is a signal to open a BUY position.

Signals are confirmed using the WPR indicator (on the zero or first bar) and by comparing the values of the CCI indicator to the "CCI sell level" or "CCI buy level".

Each profitable position is subject to the following check: Is its profit greater than the threshold value "Positive profit in the deposit currency"? If it is, the next position will be opened with the volume increased by "Volume step".

Testing results on EURUSD:



