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Zigzag2_R_channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: MetaQuotes Software Corp.
A channel based on peaks and troughs of the Zigzag2_R_Color indicator.
Fig. 1. Indicator Zigzag2_R_channel
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18650
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