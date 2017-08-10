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VLT_TRADER - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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VLT_TRADER.mq5 (18.84 KB) view
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Author of the ideaYuri.

MQL5 code authorVladimir Karputov.

The trading system is based on volatility compression. An entry signal is generated when the market forms a smallest candlestick over a certain number of bars.

Entry Signal Generation Rules

- When a new candlestick emerges, "Count candles" bars are counted starting with the last one, and the lowest candlestick size (High - Low) is determined.

- If the first bar is the smallest one, the following orders are placed:

  • a pending BuyStop order: Bar 1 High price + 10 points
  • a pending SellStop order: Bar 1 Low price + 10 points

Before placing a pending BuyStop order, older BuyStop orders are deleted. The same is done for SellStop orders.

VLT_TRADER

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18455

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