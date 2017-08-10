VLT_TRADER

Author of the idea: Yuri.

MQL5 code author: Vladimir Karputov.

The trading system is based on volatility compression. An entry signal is generated when the market forms a smallest candlestick over a certain number of bars.

Entry Signal Generation Rules

- When a new candlestick emerges, "Count candles" bars are counted starting with the last one, and the lowest candlestick size (High - Low) is determined.

- If the first bar is the smallest one, the following orders are placed:

a pending BuyStop order: Bar 1 High price + 10 points

a pending SellStop order: Bar 1 Low price + 10 points

Before placing a pending BuyStop order, older BuyStop orders are deleted. The same is done for SellStop orders.



