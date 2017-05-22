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Indicators

Binary Options Simulated Trading Indicator for MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Leon Lam
Leon Lam

Leon Lam

低调地赚钱……
2 codes 1 topic 15 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
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This is a binary options simulated trading indicator on MetaTrader 5 client, novice traders can use to practice trading strategies, program interface have simplified Chinese and English.



Translated from Chinese by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/zh/code/18136

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