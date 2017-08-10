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TotalPowerIndicatorX_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The TotalPowerIndicatorX indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the indicator input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled TotalPowerIndicatorX.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig. 1. The TotalPowerIndicatorX_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18310
Two histograms in one window, showing the maximum average price deviation in points from the initial value.cheduecoglioni
The EA waits for a TP or SL to trigger, and then opens a position in the opposite direction. It checks if there is enough money before sending a trade request. OnTradeTransaction.
Signals are generated by the iBands, Bollinger Bands indicator. When a signal is received, opposite positions are closed.Exp_TotalPowerIndicatorX
The Exp_TotalPowerIndicatorX Expert Advisor is based on the signals generated by the TotalPowerIndicatorX oscillator. It also provides the possibility to set a strict trading time interval