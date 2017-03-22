Author of the idea — Volodymyr Neborachko, Author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.

The Expert Advisor opens a deal in the breakout direction — the breakout level should be set manually. It is possible to configure the EA to trade only Buy or only Sell:

Breakout is determined based on the Close prices of the first and second bar. Upward breakout condition:

if ( iClose ( 1 )>AppPrice && iClose ( 2 )<=AppPrice)

Downward breakout condition:

if ( iClose ( 1 )<AppPrice && iClose ( 2 )>=AppPrice)

The Expert Advisor calculates the lot value dynamically depending on the specified risk percent of free margin.