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Brakeout_Trader_v1 - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Author of the idea — Volodymyr Neborachko, Author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
The Expert Advisor opens a deal in the breakout direction — the breakout level should be set manually. It is possible to configure the EA to trade only Buy or only Sell:
Breakout is determined based on the Close prices of the first and second bar. Upward breakout condition:
//--- Buy if(iClose(1)>AppPrice && iClose(2)<=AppPrice)
Downward breakout condition:
//--- Sell if(iClose(1)<AppPrice && iClose(2)>=AppPrice)
The Expert Advisor calculates the lot value dynamically depending on the specified risk percent of free margin.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17582
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