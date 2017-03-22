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Brakeout_Trader_v1 - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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Author of the idea — Volodymyr NeborachkoAuthor of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn

The Expert Advisor opens a deal in the breakout direction — the breakout level should be set manually. It is possible to configure the EA to trade only Buy or only Sell:

Brakeout_Trader_v1 inputs 

Breakout is determined based on the Close prices of the first and second bar. Upward breakout condition:

//--- Buy
   if(iClose(1)>AppPrice && iClose(2)<=AppPrice)

Downward breakout condition:

//--- Sell
   if(iClose(1)<AppPrice && iClose(2)>=AppPrice)

The Expert Advisor calculates the lot value dynamically depending on the specified risk percent of free margin.

 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17582

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