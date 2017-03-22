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Indicators

OsMACandleKeltner - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Keltner Channel built relative to the average value of the OsMACandle oscillator as a sequence of candlesticks.

Fig1. The OsMACandleKeltner indicator

Fig1. The OsMACandleKeltner indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17577

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