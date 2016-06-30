CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

NRTR_extr - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4709
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
nrtr_extr.mq5 (9.74 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Ramdass

NRTR indicator based on HIGH and LOW. The indicator is always located at the same distance from the reached extreme price. For an uptrend, it is displayed below the chart; for the downtrend — above. The meaning of this distance is to filter small corrective movements counter to the main trend. A stronger movement counter to the main trend above the preset level (the size of the moving filter) signals the complete trend reversal.

Like any other simplified approach, this indicator works well in trending market, but may fail in non-trend periods.

Fig.1. NRTR_extr

Fig.1. NRTR_extr

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15244

Exp_WPRSIsignal Exp_WPRSIsignal

Trading system based on WPRSIsignal indicator signals.

Exp_SuperTrend Exp_SuperTrend

Trading system based on SuperTrend indicator signals.

Exp_NRTR Exp_NRTR

Trading system based on NRTR indicator signals.

Exp_NRTR_extr Exp_NRTR_extr

Trading system based on NRTR_extr indicator signals.