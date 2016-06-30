Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
NRTR_extr - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4709
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Ramdass
NRTR indicator based on HIGH and LOW. The indicator is always located at the same distance from the reached extreme price. For an uptrend, it is displayed below the chart; for the downtrend — above. The meaning of this distance is to filter small corrective movements counter to the main trend. A stronger movement counter to the main trend above the preset level (the size of the moving filter) signals the complete trend reversal.
Like any other simplified approach, this indicator works well in trending market, but may fail in non-trend periods.
Fig.1. NRTR_extr
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15244
Trading system based on WPRSIsignal indicator signals.Exp_SuperTrend
Trading system based on SuperTrend indicator signals.
Trading system based on NRTR indicator signals.Exp_NRTR_extr
Trading system based on NRTR_extr indicator signals.