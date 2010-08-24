Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
MACD Histogram, multi-color [v04] - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 81965
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
traderak20, based on MACD.mq5 by MetaQuotes, Copyright 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp.
A MACD indicator with histogram to show the difference between the MACD and Signal lines.
For the calculation of the MACD line you can choose from the usual price types. For the calculation of the Signal line yo can choose between SMA or EMA. The histogram can be switched between single and multi-color.
Requires: MovingAverages.mqh (default include file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include)
Look in the source to switch on/off error messages:
bool ShowErrorMessages=false; // turn on/off error messages for debugging
Update history:
- Fixed bug with the colors of the histogram;
2010 09 26: v03
- Added MODE_SMMA and MODE_LWMA as MA methods for Signal line;
- Made ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE the last input parameter on the list;
2010 08 24: v02B
- Indicator first published;
The MACD oscillator with zero lag.Keywords and aliases of MQL5
The MQL5 keywords and aliases for autoreplace are presented.
MACD indicator with histogram, can be applied any timeframe (higher or lower than the current chart's timeframe).Functions to simplify work with orders
All we want is to think about algorithms and methods, not about syntax and values how to place orders. Here you have simple functions to manage positions in MQL5.