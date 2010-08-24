CodeBaseSections
MACD Histogram, multi-color [v04] - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Real author:

traderak20, based on MACD.mq5 by MetaQuotes, Copyright 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp.

A MACD indicator with histogram to show the difference between the MACD and Signal lines.

For the calculation of the MACD line you can choose from the usual price types. For the calculation of the Signal line yo can choose between SMA or EMA. The histogram can be switched between single and multi-color.

Requires: MovingAverages.mqh (default include file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include)

Look in the source to switch on/off error messages:

bool   ShowErrorMessages=false;      // turn on/off error messages for debugging

MACD Histogram, multi-color

Update history:

  • Fixed bug with the colors of the histogram;

2010 09 26: v03

  • Added MODE_SMMA and MODE_LWMA as MA methods for Signal line;
  • Made ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE the last input parameter on the list;

2010 08 24: v02B

  • Indicator first published;
