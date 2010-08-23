CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ZeroLag MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Andriy Voitenko | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
26655
Rating:
(42)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This oscillator is MQL5 version of ZeroLag MACD indicator, published in Russian section of MQL4 CodeBase.

This indicator provides a signal few bars earlier, compared with standard MACD and its divirgence is much more clear.

ZeroLag MACD 

Calculation:

ZeroLAG MACD(i) = (2*EMA(Close, FP, i) - EMA(EMA(Close, FP, i), FP, i)) - (2*EMA(Close, SP, i) - EMA(EMA(Close, SP, i), SP, i));

ZeroLAG MACD Signal(i) = 2*EMA( ZeroLAG MACD(i), SigP, i) - EMA(EMA( ZeroLAG MACD(i), SigP, i), SigP, i);

where:

  • EMA - exponential moving average;
  • Close - close price of the bar;
  • FP - period of fast moving average;
  • SP - period of slow moving average;
  • SigP - period of signal moving average.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/170

Keywords and aliases of MQL5 Keywords and aliases of MQL5

The MQL5 keywords and aliases for autoreplace are presented.

AlfOs AlfOs

It's an oscillator, similar to OsMA with Variable Index Dynamic Average.

MACD Histogram, multi-color [v04] MACD Histogram, multi-color [v04]

MACD indicator with MACD line, Signal line and multi-color histogram.

MACD Histogram, multi-timeframe, multi-color [v03] MACD Histogram, multi-timeframe, multi-color [v03]

MACD indicator with histogram, can be applied any timeframe (higher or lower than the current chart's timeframe).