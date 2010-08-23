This oscillator is MQL5 version of ZeroLag MACD indicator, published in Russian section of MQL4 CodeBase.

This indicator provides a signal few bars earlier, compared with standard MACD and its divirgence is much more clear.

Calculation:

ZeroLAG MACD(i) = (2*EMA(Close, FP, i) - EMA(EMA(Close, FP, i), FP, i)) - (2*EMA(Close, SP, i) - EMA(EMA(Close, SP, i), SP, i));



ZeroLAG MACD Signal(i) = 2*EMA( ZeroLAG MACD(i), SigP, i) - EMA(EMA( ZeroLAG MACD(i), SigP, i), SigP, i);



where:

