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Fractional_Bands_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Fractional_Bands indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The Fractional_Bands_HTF repeater indicator requires the compiled custom indicator file Fractional_Bands.mq5 in order to compile. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
After compilation, the Fractional_Bands_HTF.ex5 indicator file contains the Fractional_Bands.ex5 indicator as a resource, and therefore, it is not required to be present in the terminal folder for the compiled indicator to work! For this purpose, the corresponding code has been added to the indicator code in order to include the Fractional_Bands indicator in the executable file.
The indicator executable file has been added as resources at the global scope
#resource \\Indicators\\Fractional_Bands.ex5
Changed the string path to the indicator used as resource in the block of the OnInit() function
Ind_Handle=iCustom(Symbol_,TimeFrame,"::Indicators\\Fractional_Bands",
e_period,normal_speed,PIP_Convertor,alpha,IPC,0,PriceShift,Upper_color,Middle_color,Lower_color,FontSize);
Thus, the compiled executable file of the repeater indicator can be used on other trade terminals on its own without the original indicator.
Fig1. The Fractional_Bands_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17090
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