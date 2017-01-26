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Indicators

WeightOscillator_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
WeightOscillator.mq5 (23.62 KB) view
WeightOscillator_HTF.mq5 (22.29 KB) view
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The WeightOscillator indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;  // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The WeightOscillator_HTF repeater indicator requires the compiled custom indicator file WeightOscillator.mq5 in order to compile. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

After compilation, the WeightOscillator_HTF.ex5 indicator file contains the WeightOscillator.ex5 indicator as a resource, and therefore, it is not required to be present in the terminal folder for the compiled indicator to work! For this purpose, the corresponding code has been added to the indicator code in order to include the WeightOscillator indicator in the executable file.

The indicator executable file has been added as resources at the global scope

//---- Include custom indicators in the indicator code as resources
#resource \\Indicators\\WeightOscillator.ex5

Changed the string path to the indicator used as resource in the block of the OnInit() function

//---- getting handle of the WeightOscillator indicator
Ind_Handle=iCustom(Symbol_,TimeFrame,"::Indicators\\WeightOscillator",RSIWeight,RSIPeriod,RSIPrice,MFIWeight,MFIPeriod,MFIVolumeType,
WPRWeight,WPRPeriod,DeMarkerWeight,DeMarkerPeriod,bMA_Method,bLength,bPhase,HighLevel,LowLevel);

Thus, the compiled executable file of the repeater indicator can be used on other trade terminals on its own without the original indicator.

Fig1. The WeightOscillator_HTF indicator

Fig1. The WeightOscillator_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17075

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