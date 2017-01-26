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Ilan1.4 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
5924
Rating:
(26)
Published:
Updated:
Ilan1.4.mq5 (47.13 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Author of the idea — John Smithauthor of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.

Inputs:

Ilan1.4 inputs

 

Testing in the "Every tick based on real ticks" mode, from 2016.03.08 to 2016.12.01, initial balance - 3000, AUDUSD M15:

Ilan1.4 tester 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17069

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