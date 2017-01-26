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Ilan1.4 - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Author of the idea — John Smith, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
Inputs:
Testing in the "Every tick based on real ticks" mode, from 2016.03.08 to 2016.12.01, initial balance - 3000, AUDUSD M15:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17069
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Fractional Bands modifies the price changes using the fractal Brownian motion, which takes into account the fractal dimension.WeightOscillator_HTF
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