CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Fractal_CCI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5244
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Fractal_CCI.mq5 (29.29 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real Author: jppoton@yahoo.com

Fractal Commodity Channel Index. For a more detailed description please see the author's blog.

Fig1. The Fractal_CCI indicator

Fig1. The Fractal_CCI indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16960

Exp_2pbIdealMA_ReOpen Exp_2pbIdealMA_ReOpen

The Exp_2pbIdealMA EA is based on the crossing of Moving Averages with position scaling according to the trend.

CrossMA CrossMA

Intersection of two iMA (MA). Uses the iATR indicator.

Fractal_Bands_HTF Fractal_Bands_HTF

The Fractal_Bands indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Expert MACD EURUSD 1 Hour Expert MACD EURUSD 1 Hour

Works based on the iMACD (MACD) indicators