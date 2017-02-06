请观看如何免费下载自动交易
真实作者: Eng. Waddah Attar
Waddah_Attar_Trend 指标，有提醒，发送电子邮件和推送通知的功能。
指标的代码做出了如下改变，以实现提醒、电子邮件和推送通知的功能:
- 引入了新的输入参数
//---- 用于提醒的输入参数 input uint NumberofBar=1; //信号所在的柱数 input bool SoundON=true; //启用提醒 input uint NumberofAlerts=2; //提醒的次数 input bool EMailON=false; //启用信号的电子邮件 input bool PushON=false; //启用发送信号到移动设备
- 在指标代码的末尾加入了三个新的函数: BuySignal(), SellSignal() 和 GetStringTimeframe() //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 买入信号函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void BuySignal(string SignalSirname,// 发送电子邮件和推送消息时指标名称的文字
double &ColorArray[],// 颜色索引缓冲区
int ColorIndex,// 用于生成信号的颜色索引缓冲区中的颜色索引
const int Rates_total, // 当前的柱数
const int Prev_calculated, // 前一订单时刻的柱数
const double &Close[], // 收盘价
const int &Spread[]) // 滑点
{
//---
static uint counter=0;
if(Rates_total!=Prev_calculated) counter=0;
bool BuySignal=false;
bool SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(ColorArray);
int index,index1;
if(SeriesTest)
{
index=int(NumberofBar);
index1=index+1;
}
else
{
index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
index1=index-1;
}
if(ColorArray[index1]!=ColorIndex && ColorArray[index]==ColorIndex) BuySignal=true;
if(BuySignal && counter<=NumberofAlerts)
{
counter++;
MqlDateTime tm;
TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(),tm);
string text=TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE)+" "+string(tm.hour)+":"+string(tm.min);
SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Close);
if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar);
else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
double Ask=Close[index];
double Bid=Close[index];
SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Spread);
if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar);
else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
Bid+=_Point*Spread[index];
string sAsk=DoubleToString(Ask,_Digits);
string sBid=DoubleToString(Bid,_Digits);
string sPeriod=GetStringTimeframe(ChartPeriod());
if(SoundON) Alert("BUY signal \n Ask=",Ask,"\n Bid=",Bid,"\n currtime=",text,"\n Symbol=",Symbol()," Period=",sPeriod);
if(EMailON) SendMail(SignalSirname+": BUY signal alert","BUY signal at Ask="+sAsk+", Bid="+sBid+", Date="+text+" Symbol="+Symbol()+" Period="+sPeriod);
if(PushON) SendNotification(SignalSirname+": BUY signal at Ask="+sAsk+", Bid="+sBid+", Date="+text+" Symbol="+Symbol()+" Period="+sPeriod);
}
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 卖出信号函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SellSignal(string SignalSirname, // 用于发送电子邮件和推送消息的指标名称的文字
double &ColorArray[], // 颜色索引缓冲区
int ColorIndex, // 用于生成信号的颜色索引缓冲区中的颜色索引
const int Rates_total, // 当前的柱数
const int Prev_calculated, // 前一订单时刻的柱数
const double &Close[], // 收盘价
const int &Spread[]) // 滑点
{
//---
static uint counter=0;
if(Rates_total!=Prev_calculated) counter=0;
bool SellSignal=false;
bool SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(ColorArray);
int index,index1;
if(SeriesTest)
{
index=int(NumberofBar);
index1=index+1;
}
else
{
index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
index1=index-1;
}
if(ColorArray[index1]!=ColorIndex && ColorArray[index]==ColorIndex) SellSignal=true;
if(SellSignal && counter<=NumberofAlerts)
{
counter++;
MqlDateTime tm;
TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(),tm);
string text=TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE)+" "+string(tm.hour)+":"+string(tm.min);
SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Close);
if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar);
else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
double Ask=Close[index];
double Bid=Close[index];
SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Spread);
if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar);
else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
Bid+=_Point*Spread[index];
string sAsk=DoubleToString(Ask,_Digits);
string sBid=DoubleToString(Bid,_Digits);
string sPeriod=GetStringTimeframe(ChartPeriod());
if(SoundON) Alert("SELL signal \n Ask=",Ask,"\n Bid=",Bid,"\n currtime=",text,"\n Symbol=",Symbol()," Period=",sPeriod);
if(EMailON) SendMail(SignalSirname+": SELL signal alert","SELL signal at Ask="+sAsk+", Bid="+sBid+", Date="+text+" Symbol="+Symbol()+" Period="+sPeriod);
if(PushON) SendNotification(SignalSirname+": SELL signal at Ask="+sAsk+", Bid="+sBid+", Date="+text+" Symbol="+Symbol()+" Period="+sPeriod);
}
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 把时段转换为字符串 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string GetStringTimeframe(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
{
//----
return(StringSubstr(EnumToString(timeframe),7,-1));
//----
}
- 在OnCalculate()模块指标计算循环中加入了一些对 BuySignal() 和 SellSignal() 函数的调用 //---
BuySignal("Waddah_Attar_Trend_Alert",ColorIndBuffer,0,rates_total,prev_calculated,close,spread);
SellSignal("Waddah_Attar_Trend_Alert",ColorIndBuffer,1,rates_total,prev_calculated,close,spread);
//---
其中 ColorIndBuffer 是用于保存线的颜色索引的颜色缓冲区, 而 0 和 1 是颜色索引缓冲区中颜色的编号。
在指标代码的 OnCalculate() 模块中，只会调用一个 BuySignal() 和 SellSignal() 函数。
本指标使用了 SmoothAlgorithms.mqh 库中的类 (把它复制到 <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include 目录下)，类的使用在文章"不使用额外的缓冲区来平均价格以用于中间计算"有完整描述。
图1. 图表上的 Waddah_Attar_Trend_Alert 指标
图2. Waddah_Attar_Trend_Alert 指标. 生成提醒
由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16832
