Waddah_Attar_Trend_Alert - MetaTrader 5脚本

真实作者: Eng. Waddah Attar

Waddah_Attar_Trend 指标，有提醒，发送电子邮件和推送通知的功能。

指标的代码做出了如下改变，以实现提醒、电子邮件和推送通知的功能:

  1. 引入了新的输入参数 
    //---- 用于提醒的输入参数 
input uint NumberofBar=1;                    //信号所在的柱数
input bool SoundON=true;                     //启用提醒
input uint NumberofAlerts=2;                 //提醒的次数
input bool EMailON=false;                    //启用信号的电子邮件
input bool PushON=false;                     //启用发送信号到移动设备
  2. 在指标代码的末尾加入了三个新的函数: BuySignal(), SellSignal() 和 GetStringTimeframe()
    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
    //| 买入信号函数                           |
    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
    void BuySignal(string SignalSirname,// 发送电子邮件和推送消息时指标名称的文字
    double &ColorArray[],// 颜色索引缓冲区
    int ColorIndex,// 用于生成信号的颜色索引缓冲区中的颜色索引
    const int Rates_total, // 当前的柱数
    const int Prev_calculated, // 前一订单时刻的柱数
    const double &Close[], // 收盘价
    const int &Spread[]) // 滑点
    {
    //---
    static uint counter=0;
    if(Rates_total!=Prev_calculated) counter=0;

    bool BuySignal=false;
    bool SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(ColorArray);
    int index,index1;
    if(SeriesTest)
    {
    index=int(NumberofBar);
    index1=index+1;
    }
    else
    {
    index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
    index1=index-1;
    }
    if(ColorArray[index1]!=ColorIndex && ColorArray[index]==ColorIndex) BuySignal=true;
    if(BuySignal && counter<=NumberofAlerts)
    {
    counter++;
    MqlDateTime tm;
    TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(),tm);
    string text=TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE)+" "+string(tm.hour)+":"+string(tm.min);
    SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Close);
    if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar);
    else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
    double Ask=Close[index];
    double Bid=Close[index];
    SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Spread);
    if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar);
    else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
    Bid+=_Point*Spread[index];
    string sAsk=DoubleToString(Ask,_Digits);
    string sBid=DoubleToString(Bid,_Digits);
    string sPeriod=GetStringTimeframe(ChartPeriod());
    if(SoundON) Alert("BUY signal \n Ask=",Ask,"\n Bid=",Bid,"\n currtime=",text,"\n Symbol=",Symbol()," Period=",sPeriod);
    if(EMailON) SendMail(SignalSirname+": BUY signal alert","BUY signal at Ask="+sAsk+", Bid="+sBid+", Date="+text+" Symbol="+Symbol()+" Period="+sPeriod);
    if(PushON) SendNotification(SignalSirname+": BUY signal at Ask="+sAsk+", Bid="+sBid+", Date="+text+" Symbol="+Symbol()+" Period="+sPeriod);
    }

    //---
    }
    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
    //| 卖出信号函数                           |
    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
    void SellSignal(string SignalSirname, // 用于发送电子邮件和推送消息的指标名称的文字
    double &ColorArray[], // 颜色索引缓冲区
    int ColorIndex, // 用于生成信号的颜色索引缓冲区中的颜色索引
    const int Rates_total, // 当前的柱数
    const int Prev_calculated, // 前一订单时刻的柱数
    const double &Close[], // 收盘价
    const int &Spread[]) // 滑点
    {
    //---
    static uint counter=0;
    if(Rates_total!=Prev_calculated) counter=0;

    bool SellSignal=false;
    bool SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(ColorArray);
    int index,index1;
    if(SeriesTest)
    {
    index=int(NumberofBar);
    index1=index+1;
    }
    else
    {
    index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
    index1=index-1;
    }
    if(ColorArray[index1]!=ColorIndex && ColorArray[index]==ColorIndex) SellSignal=true;
    if(SellSignal && counter<=NumberofAlerts)
    {
    counter++;
    MqlDateTime tm;
    TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(),tm);
    string text=TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE)+" "+string(tm.hour)+":"+string(tm.min);
    SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Close);
    if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar);
    else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
    double Ask=Close[index];
    double Bid=Close[index];
    SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Spread);
    if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar);
    else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
    Bid+=_Point*Spread[index];
    string sAsk=DoubleToString(Ask,_Digits);
    string sBid=DoubleToString(Bid,_Digits);
    string sPeriod=GetStringTimeframe(ChartPeriod());
    if(SoundON) Alert("SELL signal \n Ask=",Ask,"\n Bid=",Bid,"\n currtime=",text,"\n Symbol=",Symbol()," Period=",sPeriod);
    if(EMailON) SendMail(SignalSirname+": SELL signal alert","SELL signal at Ask="+sAsk+", Bid="+sBid+", Date="+text+" Symbol="+Symbol()+" Period="+sPeriod);
    if(PushON) SendNotification(SignalSirname+": SELL signal at Ask="+sAsk+", Bid="+sBid+", Date="+text+" Symbol="+Symbol()+" Period="+sPeriod);
    }
    //---
    }
    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
    //| 把时段转换为字符串                        |
    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
    string GetStringTimeframe(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
    {
    //----
    return(StringSubstr(EnumToString(timeframe),7,-1));
    //----
    }
  3. 在OnCalculate()模块指标计算循环中加入了一些对 BuySignal() 和 SellSignal() 函数的调用
    //---
    BuySignal("Waddah_Attar_Trend_Alert",ColorIndBuffer,0,rates_total,prev_calculated,close,spread);
    SellSignal("Waddah_Attar_Trend_Alert",ColorIndBuffer,1,rates_total,prev_calculated,close,spread);
    //---

其中　ColorIndBuffer 是用于保存线的颜色索引的颜色缓冲区, 而 0 和 1　是颜色索引缓冲区中颜色的编号。

在指标代码的 OnCalculate() 模块中，只会调用一个 BuySignal() 和 SellSignal() 函数。

本指标使用了 SmoothAlgorithms.mqh 库中的类 (把它复制到 <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include 目录下)，类的使用在文章"不使用额外的缓冲区来平均价格以用于中间计算"有完整描述。

图1. 图表上的　Waddah_Attar_Trend_Alert 指标

图1. 图表上的　Waddah_Attar_Trend_Alert 指标

图2. Waddah_Attar_Trend_Alert 指标. 生成提醒

图2. Waddah_Attar_Trend_Alert 指标. 生成提醒

由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16832

